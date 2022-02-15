WATCH: TREASURE bring drama and action for their fans in the electrifying MV for ‘JIKJIN’

On February 15, TREASURE came back with their long awaited album ‘THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE’ and title track ‘JIKJIN’ and they’ve completely transformed into true YG artists! Rock music mixed in with EDM created an addicting instrumental! The lyrics talked about them being completely consumed by their love for their person and just sees them. ‘JIKJIN’ is a Korean word for straight or unwavering so they’re saying that they do not care about anything else other than them. Good thing they waited so long for a comeback as it was all definitely worth it.

TREASURE is a South Korean boy band formed in 2019 by YG Entertainment through its reality-survival program ‘YG Treasure Box’ (2018). The 12-piece band consists of members Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and Seo Junghwan. After debuting in 2020 with their single album, ‘The First Step: Chapter’ One, their tetralogy sold over one million copies five months into their career.

The second installment to their series was released on September 18. Its titular single, ‘I Love You’ topped the monthly chart of Rakuten Music for the month of September with under two weeks of tracking. The group also acquired the title, ‘Half a Million Seller’, from the accumulated sales figure of their releases and earned their second platinum certification from the KMCA. The third installment, which was released on November 6, included the B-side single ‘Orange’, the group's first self-produced song by their member, Asahi. With this, they surpassed 710,000 copies within a span of 3 months since their debut. On November 28, the group won their first ‘Rookie of the Year’ award through the Asia Artist Awards. Concluding ‘The First Step’ series, TREASURE released their first full-length album on January 11, 2021. The album tallied their third number one on the Gaon Weekly Album Chart and peaked atop the Gaon Monthly Album Chart for the month of January. The series' 5 month journey ended with a sales figure of over one million copies, becoming a ‘Million Seller’.

Outside of music, TREASURE actively participates in various charitable events alongside ‘Muju YG Foundation’.

ALSO READ: Answer some trivia questions about ITZY and we’ll reveal which member is your true bias

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.