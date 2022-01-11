WATCH: TREASURE to finally make their comeback with ‘THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE’ on THIS date

TREASURE's 'THE SECOND STEP' series draws attention from its starting point in the form of a mini-album. The track list has not been released yet, but the new songs are to be better than before. At the same time as their debut, TREASURE's 'The First Step' series, which went on a steep growth path, was in the form of a single album except for the last chapter and on February 15, the group plans to meet with fans on a larger scale.

The motion teaser video posted on YG Entertainment's official social media handles on January 11 raised expectations for their comeback. The 12 separate dots in the video are connected together like an organism and change moment by moment into mysterious shapes such as jewels, lights, and two circles as well as the symbols of Treasure, capturing the attention of global fans.

YG said, "The sincerity of the members who always want to be with Treasure Makers (fans) has been reflected in the overall project.”

TREASURE, who debuted in August 2020, released a total of 4 single albums in a row in about 5 months according to YG's ultra-high-speed and super-focused strategy, and recorded sales of more than 1 million copies, quickly establishing themselves as global rising stars. Thanks to this, the group swept ‘Rookie of the Year’ awards at various awards ceremonies and are paying great attention to what kind of music and performances they will return.

