WATCH: TREASURE gear up for their upcoming title track ‘JIKJIN’ in the thrilling focus film

The focus film, which intuitively shows the concept of the title song 'JIKJIN' of YG's group TREASURE, was released on February 2nd. In this video, the 12 members of TREASURE showed off their charismatic eyes while wearing matching blue racer jackets. TREASURE's new album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' will be released on February 15th.

In particular, some sounds from the title song 'JIKJIN' were added and captured the ears of the fans. In the recently released visual films, the beat with a more heightened atmosphere than the unveiled section gave an exhilarating thrill. It made people look forward to the powerful hip-hop sound that gives a foreboding of TREASURE's 'popularity storm' and the grand and fast-paced song development.

Regarding 'JIKJIN', YG said, "This is the most powerful song TREASURE has ever shown, and a performance that suits it has also been prepared, so TREASURE MAKERS, keep your eyes peeled for this comeback."

Pre-orders for this album, which are currently on pre-order, have surpassed 600,000 copies in about 8 days, heralding its own best performance. Considering that there was about a month left until the release of the physical album at the time of the first count, the final order volume is expected to increase further.

TREASURE is a South Korean boy band formed in 2019 by YG Entertainment through its reality-survival program YG Treasure Box (2018). The 12-piece band consists of members Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan. After debuting in 2020 with their single album, ‘The First Step: Chapter One’, their tetralogy sold over one million copies five months into their career. Outside of music, Treasure actively participates in various charitable events alongside Muju YG Foundation.

