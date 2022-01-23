WATCH: TREASURE members dazzle viewers with their looks in upbeat concept films for upcoming album

YG Entertainment posted individual concept films of TREASURE’s Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo, and So Junghwan on the official social media handles on January 23rd. Following Choi Hyun Seok, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, and Bang Yedam, all the last four members appeared, raising expectations for the synergy that the group will create.

In these concept films, Doyoung, who was equipped with an eye full of brilliance, exuded an unusual aura as he took a chic step. Haruto glared at the camera with a provocative expression, exuding a fatal charm. Park Jeongwoo created a dreamy atmosphere with a light smile under the dazzling sunlight, and So Junghwan also overwhelms the eyes with his warmth and restrained charisma.

Above all, another part of the sound and lyrics of the new song were used as background music, capturing the ears of Treasure Makers. Its bright and cheerful beats, fast-paced variations, and melodies that stimulate listeners' excitement are rated as very addictive.

The lyrics of TREASURE's unique positive energy also captured the hearts of fans. Lyrics released so far are 'I want you', 'My heart is with you wherever you go' and 'I will always be by your side'. All of them show the group’s affection for fans. Considering the fact that even the title is not yet known, the high level of perfection of these new albums is inferred.

TREASURE will release their first mini album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' on February 15th. Unlike the previous 'THE FIRST STEP' series, as much as starting with a mini album, more new songs and more active activities are expected than before. Pre-orders for TREASURE's first mini-album, which are currently on pre-order, have already exceeded 600,000 copies, heralding their best performance. As there is about a month left until the release of the physical album, the final order volume is expected to increase further.

