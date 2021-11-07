WATCH: TREASURE members encounter frightening ghosts in the first teaser for ‘The Mysterious Class’

The teaser video for YG's group TREASURE's new web drama 'The Mysterious Class' was released for the first time on November 5th. The video started with Choi Hyun Seok and Bang Yedam, memorizing the spell 'Shin Shin Saba'. As soon as the words “If you are here now, please answer me” fell, the pen in their hand headed toward O among O and X, and at the same time, a thunderstorm raged.

Then, meaningful phrases such as 'there is a questionable person in the classroom' and 'and strange things happening' interlocked with the unsavory incidents that constantly occur at school, cooling the conversations of the viewers. In particular, the scene of a dead bird crashing into a window, a finger looking over the shoulder, an unidentified teddy bear, blood spattered on the sheet music, a shaman performing a rite to ward off a ghost, and a homeroom teacher who fell down the stairs created tension.

Even though it is a short teaser video of about 60 seconds, the eerie and creepy development provides an extremely immersive feeling, while the conversations of the students also add to the attraction. Doyoung asserts, "Officially, there are twenty people in our class," and Jaehyuk Yoon asks, "Then why are there twenty-one in our class?" He replied, "There must be someone in our class. We and our homeroom teacher. You can only see it in the eyes of the teacher..." He blurted out the end of his words, amplifying the curiosity.

The web drama 'The Mysterious Class' is scheduled to premiere on November 12th. In the mystery teen thriller genre, the 12 members of TREASURE are the main characters, and the students in the same class doubt each other to find the ghost. It consists of a total of 8 episodes and is uploaded to the Treasure YouTube channel every Friday at 10 PM.

