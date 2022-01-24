WATCH: TREASURE members gleam with brilliance in concept film for ‘THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE’

YG Entertainment posted the concept film of TREASURE's first mini-album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' on the official social media handles on January 24th. For the past three days, four individual teaser videos have been released every day, and the complete puzzles of 12 people have all been put together. In particular, in this video, the highlight melody of the songs in the new album was revealed, making global fans more cheerful.

The blazing flames on the hot air balloon lever along with the tension-inducing beat doubled TREASURE's intense yet energetic charm. The melody used as the background music had a much higher atmosphere and brass sound than the previously unveiled section. In addition, the lyrics of 'Whatever you want / Whenever you need / I will always be by your side' melted the hearts of the fans who have been waiting for TREASURE.

YG Entertainment posted individual concept films of TREASURE's Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jungwoo, and So Jeonghwan on the official blog on the 23rd. Following Choi Hyunseok, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, and Bang Yedam, all the last four members took off the veil, raising expectations for the synergy that the entire TREASURE will create.

YG said, "It is a song that stands out with the sweet piano melody and the elegant falsetto singing of the members. Please look forward to TREASURE's 'GEN Z Style Serenade'. Meanwhile, TREASURE will release their first mini album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' on February 15th. Unlike the previous 'THE FIRST STEP' series, as much as starting with a mini album, more new songs and more active activities are expected than before.

