WATCH: TREASURE’s Doyoung, Hyunsuk, Jeongwoo and Jihoon look enchanting in new ‘Jikjin’ visual films

On February 1st, YG Entertainment published the individual visual films of TREASURE's Choi Hyunsuk, Doyoung, Park Jeongwoo, and Jihoon on the official blog sequentially. Following Junkyu, Masiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, So Jeonghwan, Bang Yedam, Asahi, Haruto, and Yoshi, making fans look forward to the teasing content of TREASURE.

TREASURE's visual film this time focused on the members' charismatic eyes and movements using slow motion techniques. In addition, the effect of gradually emphasizing the portrait in the out-focusing maximized the charm of each member. In particular, part of the melody of TREASURE's title song 'JIKJIN' was used as the background music, receiving a warm response every day. Although it is a short section of about 10 seconds, it gave an idea of ​​their powerful vocals and dynamic energy, raising the fans' expectations for the euphemism.

Earlier on January 25th, Yoshi was the first member of the team to test positive for COVID-19, and on January 27th, Choi Hyunsuk, Junkyu, and Mashiho were confirmed one after another. In particular, this is happening at a time when TREASURE is undertaking full-scale promotions ahead of their comeback next month, and there have been predictions that changes in their activity plans will be inevitable.

Earlier, YG explained that 'JIKJIN' was ‘the most powerful song that the group has ever performed’ and pointed out that ‘the best performance and 'sword choreography' have been prepared to match that’. TREASURE's new album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE' will be released on February 15th. Pre-orders for this album, which are currently on pre-order, have surpassed 600,000 copies in about 8 days, heralding its own best performance.

