WATCH: TREASURE say ‘HELLO’ in the exciting first MV teaser for upcoming comeback
YG Entertainment released the first MV teaser for TREASURE’s ‘HELLO’.
The music video teaser for 'HELLO', the title song of YG's group TREASURE's new album, was released on October 1st. It is a video in which the core chorus as well as the performance was unveiled for the first time and captivated the eyes and ears. Previously, TREASURE's new music color was announced through various teasing contents, and a lot of attention was paid to the new song.
The video showed the different charms of the TREASURE members in turn. Their more mature appearance, as well as their sophisticated visuals, unfolded in a variety of compositions, making the hearts of the viewers jump. The punk rock sound that exploded at this time reversed the atmosphere. The lyrics of 'Where you've been all my life' placed on top of it touched TREASURE's positive energy and left a strong impact, and the lyrics of 'hello hello hello' and the point choreography that intuitively expressed it were deeply addictive.
Curious about the main part of the music video and the euphemism, the situation has reached its peak. YG said, "'HELLO' contains a strong and pleasant message that the members want to convey. It will be an energetic dance song completed with TREASURE's unique musical color."
TREASURE will release their 2nd mini album 'THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER TWO' on October 4th. The album, in which many members participated in writing and composing all songs, includes 'HELLO', 'Volcano', 'CLAP!', 'THANK YOU', and 'HOLD IT IN'. The physical album has a total of 6 tracks including the 'DARARI' ROCK REMIX version.