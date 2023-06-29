WATCH: TREASURE’s new subunit T5 show off their ‘MOVE’ in 2000s inspired sultry debut MV

The surprising fact that TREASURE's T5 is a vocal group with all members such as So Junghwan, Junkyu, Jihoon, Yoon Jaehyuk, and Doyoung added mature charm and musical development. Through 'MOVE', in which Junkyu straightforwardly partook recorded as a hard copy and creating the verses, he shows his more profound appeal. They are outfitted with verses that contrast feelings that can't be covered up and developments, enamoring sounds, and strong exhibitions.

The MV:

The music video surprised fans as the members tried a more sensual concept with classic silhouettes like leather pants, simple black suits with skinny ties, wet styled hair and black boots which gave them a new look. As members of a group that leans towards hip-hop concepts, this sub unit tried something new and aced it! In 22 hours, they already crossed 4.7 million views on YouTube, which is a great achievement by the 4th gen K-pop group. The music video for MOVE is also getting a lot of attention because fans are enjoying it and saying that it has a different charm than the previous choreography videos. The powerful performances and bold transformations of T5's visuals caught our attention. Due to the fact that it adequately demonstrated the limitless concept of TREASURE, it topped YouTube's 'Most Viewed Videos in 24 Hours' chart.

T5’s MOVE’s achievement:

The new song MOVE by TREASURE's T5, which was released on June 28th, topped the iTunes Song Chart in 20 regions, as stated by YG Entertainment. They came out as no. 1 in Asia likewise rose to the top in North and South America and Europe. Additionally, their steadfast position in the Japanese market was once more established. After quickly arriving at the top on the Rakuten Music and AWA constant charts, the tune entered the Main 100 on Line Music, the biggest music site in the nation, and moved to runner up, showing a consistent ascent to popularity.

