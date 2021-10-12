WATCH: TRI.BE unveils a picturesque and Latin themed MV for ‘WOULD YOU RUN’

On October 12, TRI.BE dropped a futuristic and colourful MV for ‘WOULD YOU RUN’, which is the title track for their 1st mini album ‘VENI VIDI VICI’ which means ‘I came, I saw, I won’ in Latin. In true TRI.BE fashion, this track is moombahton in genre with an addictive hook and energising instrumental. The song talks about achieving their dreams and will continue soaring up.

The album 'VENI VIDI VICI' is a new album released about 5 months after the second single 'CONMIGO' released in May, and 8 months after debut. This is the first mini-album to be released. TRI.BE is a seven-member girl group who made their debut in February 2021. They are jointly produced by Shinsadong Tiger and Universal Music.The group consists of seven members: Songsun, Kelly, Jinha, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun and Mire. Tri.be debuted in February 2021, with their single album ‘Tri.be Da Loca’.

It was revealed that producer Shinsadong Tiger and Universal Music would debut a new girl group in early 2021 on December 29, 2020. On January 4, 2021, the group's official social media accounts released an official logo motion video, revealing the group's logo and their name to be TRI.BE. It was confirmed later that day the group would debut in February 2021. Prior to their debut, they were featured in their first online reality show, ‘Let's Try ! Be’, on YouTube through Studio Lululala.

They debuted with their first single album ‘Tri.be Da Loca’ on February 17, 2021 with the lead single ‘Doom Doom Ta’. Both songs in the album were produced by Shinsadong Tiger and LE of EXID. The group was later announced to be signed under Universal Music's Republic Records for United States promotions.

ALSO READ: THE BOYZ to make a quick comeback in November? Find out

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.