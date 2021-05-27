WATCH: Triple the thrill, betrayal, revenge, action & grief in first teaser of The Penthouse Season 3

The highly-awaited drama has finally made its return. Read to know more about the last season of The Penthouse and watch the teaser here.

One K-Drama that had the whole world go crazy for it was the mystery thriller The Penthouse: War In Life. The show achieved high viewership ratings continuously and was highly applauded for both its actors and the storyline. After two seasons full of twists and revenge, it came to be known as one of the best makjang dramas of all time. The show was even nominated for five categories in the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards!

On May 27, the day that many fans were looking forward to, finally arrived. SBS released the teaser of The Penthouse Season 3 and it naturally has fans extremely excited. After the soothing yet heartbreaking finale in Season 2, fans are expected to buckle up as the heat in the penthouse is going to be amped up by many levels. In the teaser, we see Joo Dan Tae has been released from prison, Shim Su Ryeon’s eyes filled with pain and anger, new characters and more. One of the things that was left mysterious was Yoo Je Ni’s father’s entry in the last episode. It definitely left people curious as it seemed like he is still loyal to Joo Dan Tae.

The teaser also offers glimpses of how overboard and chaotic the lives of the people in Hera Palace are going to get, before it finally ends for good. Season 3 is the last season where viewers can even expect the kids to play a bigger role in the chaos that’s about to be unfolded. Every actor in the drama has portrayed their characters exceptionally well. The final season will put the viewers’ minds to ease.

Watch the exciting Season 3 teaser below:

Burning questions such as - What will happen to Cheong Ah Art Foundation? What’s the story of Yoo Je Ni’s father? Will she ever know? Where is Ha Eun Byeol? How will Shim Su Ryeon take revenge for Logan Lee? Will Joo Seok Hoon and Bae Ro Na’s love blossom amidst the thorns? Will Yoo Je Ni forgive Bae Ro Na? All these questions and more, will finally be answered on June 4, 2021 at 10 PM KST.

What are you looking forward to the most in The Penthouse: War In Life Season 3? Tell us in the comments below!

