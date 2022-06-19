WATCH: tvN dropped the first teaser for ‘Adamas’ featuring Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye, Heo Sung Tae & more

On June 19, tvN released the first teaser for ‘Adamas’ starring Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Soo Kyung and more. The teaser shows the main cast of the drama. The drama depicts the story of twin brothers uncovering the truth from an incident 22 years ago. They will fight against great evil in order to clear the murder charges of their biological father who was accused of killing their stepfather.

They face the shocking fact that the culprit who killed their stepfather is their biological father. However, after hearing that their father, who is about to face the death penalty, was falsely accused, they chase after the truth and dig into many secrets that is concealed by huge power. Woo Shin (Ji Sung) is a best-selling mystery novel author, and Soo Hyun (Ji Sung) is a prosecutor. Although they look alike, their personalities and approaches to problems are completely different, and they will try to solve their father’s case with contrasting perspectives.

Eun Hye Soo (Seo Ji Hye), Woo Shin’s helper and the wife of Haesong Group’s oldest son. As the only daughter of a hospital director, she grew up like a flower in a greenhouse. However, one day, she rebels against Haesong Group due to a series of incidents and secretly helps Ha Woo Shin.

Kim Seo Hee (Lee Soo Kyung) is a TNN social media reporter, who is hiding secrets from the twins. She is a righteous and passionate reporter who is all about social justice, and she has a smile that could captivate anyone. She can’t help but write reports about injustice, which makes it common for her to be blackmailed with legal action, but there is a particular reason why she’s so eager when it comes to justice.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.