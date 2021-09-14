WATCH: tvN’s ‘Jirisan’ starring Jun Ji Hyun, Ju Ji Hoon, Sung Dongil and more finally shares the first look

It’s here! On September 14 KST, tvN took to its official Twitter page to share a captivating teaser for its upcoming drama ‘Jirisan’ starring Jun Ji Hyun and Ju Ji Hoon and announced that the drama will air in October. The much-awaited drama has been in the making for a long time and fans cannot wait to hear more about it.

The drama ‘Jirisan’, also known by the names ‘Cliffhanger’, ‘Mount Jiri’ and ‘Jiri Mountain’ revolves around the struggles of a dedicated team led by Kang Hyeon Jo played by Ju Ji Hoon who is a military academy graduate and an ex-lieutenant. The team fights against all odds to rescue the survivors of a strange and horrifying incident.

Seo Yi Kang played by Jun Ji Hyun is a character who is one of the park’s top rangers and is well versed with the act of navigation and finding lost individuals.

Here’s the intriguing teaser video for ‘Jirisan’.

The thriller drama is set to be full of unsolved mysteries, wrapped in an adventurous journey.

Produced by Lee Sang Baek, Park Ho Sik, Kim Young Gyu and written by Kim Eun Hee, the drama shows a promising start to it.

Fans are super excited to see their favourite actors come together for the super interesting series.

Prior to this, Jun Ji Hyun received a lot of love and attention for starring in the Netflix drama ‘Kingdom: Ashin Of The North’. The actress has been a part of many famous Korean dramas, including ‘Legends of the Blue Sea’, ‘My Love From The Star’ and more.

Ju Ji Hoon, paired against Jun Ji Hyun is not only an actor but also a model. Along with starring in the lead role for the drama ‘Princess Hours’, Joo Ji Hoon has worked with many renowned brands like Calvin Klein, Reebok and Levi’s.

