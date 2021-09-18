WATCH: tvN unveils a mysteriously thrilling episode preview for upcoming drama ‘Hometown’

tvN gave fans a sneak peek into its upcoming thriller series ‘Hometown’ and K-Drama enthusiasts can not keep calm! The drama will be airing on September 22 at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST) and will consist of a total of six episodes.

The drama starring Yoo Jae Myung, Han Ye Ri and Uhm Tae Goo revolves around a police detective named ‘Choi Hyung In’ (starring Yoo Jae Myung) working on a mysterious murder case full of filthy secrets and a woman named Jo Jung Hyun who is willing to do everything to find her nephew who has been kidnapped. The two join hands to take down a terrible criminal and unveil the secrets behind the turmoil.

The episode premiere is sure to give you goosebumps as it focuses on intricate details of the series. Blood, injuries, revenge, fingerprints and all such leads are all paid special attention to. At the same time, fans can also notice the anger and dedication on the old woman and detective’s faces, revealing their willingness to make this nightmare come to an end.

Here’s the episode preview for ‘Hometown’:

Alongside ‘Hometown’, September 22 will also witness the premiere of another highly anticipated drama named ‘Dali and Gamjatang’. However, unlike ‘Hometown’, ‘Dali and Gamjatang’ is going to be a romantic, easy-going series revolving around a successful businessman and a wealthy researcher. The drama stars Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young as the main leads.

It will be interesting to see how the incredibly talented actors Jae Myung, Han Ye Ri and Uhm Tae Goo work together on making the drama a success.

