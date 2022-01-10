WATCH: TVXQ’s Changmin runs from his inner ‘Maniac’ in the Alfred Hitchcock inspired MV

On January 10, SM Entertainment unveiled a promotional MV, known as ‘Maniac’ before the release of the album ‘Devil’ and the 70s jazzy pop music paired with a cinematic MV is something we didn’t think we’d want but surely enjoyed it!

The video pays tribute to famous scenes from classic movies such as Alfred Hitchcock's 'Psycho', Martin Scorsese's 'King of Comedy', and Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining', and the directing that maximizes the humorous atmosphere of the song and Max Changmin's witty performance combine to create an eye-catching look.

'Maniac' is a rock-based song with a tense rhythm, dynamic song development, and splendid chorus reminiscent of a scene from a musical. It is enough to meet the charm of vocals. Changmin's second mini-album 'Devil' will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on January 13th.

Putting aside the gentle charm that has been revealed for a while, he radiates a new charisma. It is the first time in 1 year and 9 months since his first mini-album 'Chocolate' in April 2020.

The album contains 6 songs, including the title song 'Devil'. As 'Devil', the lyrics convey the will to move forward without yielding to the whispers of the devil in a difficult reality. He actively participated in the album production process, including writing the lyrics for 'Devil' and the b-side song 'Alien'.

On the day of the release, various events were held to introduce the album, such as an online press conference. A live broadcast 'Devil Countdown Live' will also be held through the official YouTube channel from 1:30 pm IST on the same day, an hour before the album is released.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.