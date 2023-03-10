WATCH: TWICE brings a brand new look and sound with the energizing MV for SET ME FREE

The title song 'SET ME FREE' contains the message of 'Let's get away from everything that binds us and love freely to the fullest.' K-pop girl group 'TWICE' is confident.On March 10th, they released their 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' and started promoting with the title song 'SET ME FREE'.

TWICE began to stand out in earnest in the North American market with their first English single, ‘The Feels,’ released in October 2021.It first entered the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' at 83rd. Their second English single, 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE', released on January 20, entered the 'Hot 100' for the second time, reaching number 84. 'Moonlight Sunrise' is also the pre-release song of 'READY TO BE'. It performed better on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200'.The 3rd regular album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 released in November 2021, and the 11th mini album (BETWEEN 1&2) released in August last year. Recently, they became the first K-pop female artist to win the 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards in the US.They were awarded the 'Breakthrough Artist' award.

In addition, 'Ready to Be' exceeded 1.7 million pre-orders as of the 7th.Following the previous work 'BETWEEN 1&2', it is predicted that it will become a million-seller for two consecutive years. In particular, we are interested in whether they will write the highest ranking on the 'Billboard 200'. As 'READY TO BE' is a work that shows TWICE's strong determination to break through the world's gaze and prejudice and prepare to meet the real 'me', expectations from the agency JYP Entertainment and fandom 'ONCE' are also rising.

The album:

TWICE is expanding the music spectrum by challenging various genres such as retro pop, bossa nova, dance, ballad, and R&B. Dahyun also participated in writing lyrics for b-side songs in this album. She wrote the lyrics for two songs, 'BLAME IT ON ME' and 'CRAZY STUPID LOVE'. Dahyun said that 'CRAZY STUPID LOVE' is a song that the members liked, so she was happy to be in charge of writing the lyrics. She hopes everyone who listens to the two songs will enjoy it as well.

