WATCH: TWICE creates the perfect 'Formula Of Love' in an attractive & futuristic 'SCIENTIST' MV

Crossover collaborations are often tricky due to a language and cultural barrier, however, once you get the 'formula' for it right, nothing can stop you from creating an iconic bop, and that's exactly what has happened with TWICE! The beautiful and talented nine-member girl group made a charming comeback with their third studio album 'Formula Of Love: O+T=<3' and its title track 'SCIENTIST.'

'SCIENTIST' is co-composed by English singer Anne-Marie, as well as famous hitmakers Melanie Fontana, Michael “Lindgren” Schulz, Tommy Brown, Steven Franks, and 72. In this attractive and futuristic music video, TWICE members have decided to open up their very own love laboratory, carrying out all kinds of research, to create the perfect formula of love for their beloved fandom, ONCEs! TWICE members transform into stylish scientists, looking beautiful as ever. The lyrics are witty and enjoyable and the music video is fun and sparkling, TWICE's style!

You can check out the music video below:

Meanwhile, TWICE’s third studio album 'Formula Of Love: O+T=<3' surpassed 630,000 stock pre-orders as of November 8. This is an increase of more than 130,000 copies from their previous tenth mini-album, 'Taste Of Love', which sold 557,389 copies. The following day TWICE will perform their new song 'SCIENTIST' on 'MTV Fresh Out Live.'

