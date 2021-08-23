WATCH: TWICE delivers adorable girl crush vibes in new teaser video for 1st full English single 'The Feels'

TWICE is coming with their first English single, 'The Feels' which is all set to release on October 1 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Previously, TWICE members dropped mysterious images of an envelope with the captions, “Oh! You got my attention,” and “Uh, I’m so curious.” This piqued fans' curiosity. Now, in a new development, TWICE members have dropped the first video teaser for their 1st English single 'The Feels'.

In the video teaser, TWICE members give off a 'Disney-esque' and 'Princess Diaries' kind of vibe, with 'The Feels'. The teaser opens with Tzuyu pointing a hairdryer to the camera with the rest of the members sitting on their dressing table. "Boy, I Know You Got The Feels" plays in the background. The members look absolutely gorgeous in cute outfits and fancy accessories. The chorus ends with "I'm So Curious" written in Barbie style font.

You can watch the teaser below:

In the past, TWICE have released English versions of their hits like 'More & More' and 'I Can't Stop Me', but this will officially mark the group's first-ever English-original release. Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment announced that Jeongyeon will be taking a break from group activities as she is suffering from psychological anxiety. We hope Jeongyeon makes a healthy recovery soon!

