Watch: TWICE is in ‘The Feels’ for a prom night in new music video teaser

Vogue and party ready, the TWICE girls have planned a prom and you are invited. In a new teaser video for their first English single, TWICE has a cute ‘The Feels’ themed celebration in place as they pump up for it.

The first music video teaser shows a blue wax sealed envelope being slid into a teen girl room as a signature TWICE rug glimmers in the centre. Picking it up, Nayeon passes it down to the girls as they sit around a couch. Chaeyeong opens it up to reveal the invitation for prom 2021 as the words ‘You are cordially invited to ’The Feels’ PROM’ makes the girls giddy.

One by one, Momo, Nayeon, Jongyeon, Mina, Tzuyu, Sana, Jihyo, Dahyun and Chaeyeong doll up themselves over the peppy tune of “boy I know you got the feels”. The teaser culminates with the release date as “I’m so curious” plays over it.

Previously, the second set of individual teaser images were shared as the group can be seen dressed in sparkly modish outfits. They all look ready for new romance in their lives posing around a teen inspired room with its cute accessories and modern decor.

TWICE’s ‘The Feels’ will release on October 1 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) with its first performance to be aired on the same day on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’ with another appearance on the ‘Good Morning America’ show on October 6.

