WATCH: TWICE gear up for a new mission in the opening trailer for upcoming album READY TO BE

TWICE returns with a new charm that has been found beyond gaze and prejudice. According to the agency JYP Entertainment on February 20th, TWICE will release their 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' and title song 'SET ME FREE' on March 10th at 2:00 PM KST. Previously, at 10 o'clock on the same day, TWICE released the opening trailer video of the new album.

The trailer video highlights TWICE's bold charm, ready to transform more freely. The members, who are located in a place where time seems to have stopped, become the protagonists of the moment and walk out through the debris without hesitation, crumpling and throwing scattered papers, and picking up flying sunglasses to look cool. When member Jihyo puts down the phone, time passes again.The video ends with Jihyo moving to another space with a faint smile, amplifying curiosity about the story of the new album.

The new song 'Set Me Free' has a groovy bass line, simple yet powerful sound, and a cool and dignified message in harmony.The song was composed by Melanie Fontana and Lindgren, who created 'I Can't Stop Me' and 'SCIENTIST', and War of the Stars of 'Heart Shaker' participated in the lyrics. The 12th mini album includes the title song, the pre-released English single 'MOONLIGHT SUNRISE', 'GOT THE THRILLS' and 'BLAME IT', which entered the US Billboard main chart Hot 100. ON ME)', 'WALLFLOWER', 'CRAZY STUPID LOVE' and the English version of 'SET ME FREE'.

Save the Children, an NGO for international children's rights, announced on February 15th that the girl group TWICE had donated 200 million won to the residents of Turkey and the Syrian earthquake-stricken area. According to Save the Children, through their agency JYP Entertainment, TWICE participated in the sponsorship, saying, "It's small, but we want to be a force. I sincerely hope for you," they said. TWICE member Mina participated in Save the Children's campaign to save newborn babies in 2017 and made a fur hat herself and donated it.

