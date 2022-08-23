WATCH: TWICE give a sneak peek into the awaited comeback ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ in exciting album preview

On August 23rd, TWICE uploaded the ‘Album Sneak Peek', a preview of all the songs included in the mini 11th mini album 'BETWEEN 1&2', on the official social media handles and heightened the release fever. This video delighted the eyes and ears with a total of 7 new songs and TWICE's appearance at the concept photo shoot site. The nine members blended into the three concepts that stood out for their charisma, lovely, and freshness, and caught the eye by exuding an elegant yet powerful aura.

The title song 'Talk that Talk' is a song with a lovely message, "Tell me everything in your heart!" Composer Lee Woo Min, who made TWICE's hit songs such as 'KNOCK KNOCK' and 'The Feels', featuring a lively beat and addictive melody, was in charge of composing and producing. The English song 'Queen of Hearts' expresses gratitude to everyone who made precious memories. The world-famous producing team, LDN Noise, participated in the song work, raising the anticipation of K-pop fans. 'Brave' is a dance-pop genre song with lyrics that melt the sincerity of TWICE and sweet vocals that give listeners infinite courage and emotion.

TWICE members also took on the sole responsibility of writing the lyrics for the b-side song, illuminating their special sensibility. In track 3 'Basics', Chaeyoung sensibly expresses a cool attitude to get to know each other slowly rather than rushing too much with the person she likes, and track 4 'Trouble', written by Jihyo, is dangerous. The lyrics depict how two people who are strongly attracted to each other are enjoying even this breathtaking tension.

It is an exciting dance song that reminds of a festival atmosphere. In particular, Jihyo not only wrote the lyrics for 'Trouble', but also participated in composing, chorusing, and directing vocals, demonstrating her musical abilities. Dahyun was named as the sole lyricist for two songs, track 6 'Gone' and track 7 'When We Were Kids'. 'Gone' sings about a confused mind for a fickle opponent, and 'When We Were Kids' sings about a pure heart and memories of the past.

