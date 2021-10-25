WATCH: TWICE has a quirky explanation for the ‘Formula of Love’ in the new opening trailer

JYP Entertainment, the agency, released the opening trailer for the 3rd full-length album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' on TWICE on October 25th, raising the fever for their comeback. This trailer video was conducted as a fake documentary-style interview and aroused interest, and TWICE's 'TWICE LOVE LAB' researches and explains the changes that occur when you fall in love with the theme of 'What is love?' turned into a love expert with an intelligent appearance wearing glasses, she said, "The relationship between love and mass is a field that we are studying secretly at our research institute."

In addition, it added colorful visual beauty by expressing love formulas, pupils, and heart rate changes obtained through erratic experiments with graphic effects. Here, the members, who are well dressed in neat shirts and jackets, boasted of their radiant beauty and raised expectations for their new album activities. TWICE is planning to once again capture the hearts of K-pop fans at home and abroad by releasing the 3rd full-length album with a unique concept of 'love expert'.

TWICE will release a new full-length album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' in about a year after their 2nd regular album 'Eyes wide open' in October 2020. Prior to this, during the 6th anniversary week of their debut, which was held for five days from October 18th to 22nd, they revealed the content full of sincerity to the fans and conducted a fan-participatory event to show solid fan love. On October 20th, 'TWICE 6th Anniversary: ​​H6ME PARTY with 6NCE' was broadcast live online on Naver V LIVE, and ONCE around the world was broadcast live. and made more special memories. In particular, the new song 'CANDY', which is scheduled to be included in the new album, was unexpectedly pre-released, which made the fans even more happy.

TWICE's 3rd full-length album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' will be officially released on November 12 at 10:30 am IST.

