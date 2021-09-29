Watch: TWICE members star in a fun and lively teaser video for upcoming English single, 'The Feels'

TWICE members are ready to bring the party to town in the second MV teaser for their debut English single 'The Feels'! As per the schedule, TWICE released a fun and frisky teaser video for their upcoming English single 'The Feels'. In the teaser video, the members are posing in front of a photo wall dedicated only for TWICE.

Not just that, the teaser also gives away another snippet of the new single, loaded with TWICE's signature sound and the members singing and dancing together. In the previous teaser video, the girls share zealous excitement amongst themselves upon receiving the invitation for prom 2021 as the words ‘You are cordially invited to ’The Feels’ PROM’ makes the girls giddy. The teaser culminates with the release date as “I’m so curious” plays over it.

You can watch the teaser video below:

TWICE’s ‘The Feels’ will release on October 1 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). An hour post the release of 'The Feels' music video, they will interact with ONCEs on "Twitter Blueroom LIVE" at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST). TWICE will be debuting their English single 'The Feels' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on October 1, the same day that the single is scheduled to release. On October 6, they will perform on 'Good Morning America: What You Need To Know'.

