WATCH: TWICE members want to hear the beautiful words of love in the futuristic MV for ‘Talk That Talk’

On August 26, TWICE released the MV for 'Talk That Talk' and they look absolutely gorgeous as they request their lover to confess their love for them in the best way! With a futuristic and Gen-Z inspired themes in the MV, the members sing of the process of falling in love and dating. The retro-inspired instrumental coupled with their strong voices and bursts of EDM adds to the music. The futuristic bass in the background is a bonus!

TWICE's 11th mini album 'BETWEEN 1&2' has exceeded 1 million pre-orders as of August 24th. This is an increase of more than 300,000 copies compared to the previous album released in November last year with the 3rd regular album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3’.

TWICE continues to grow significantly with each album, illuminating the special presence of a 'global top girl group'. In June 2021, the 10th mini album 'Taste of Love' recorded 500,000 pre-orders, the 9th mini album 'MORE& MORE', the 2nd regular album 'Eyes wide open'. After that, they became a half-million-seller for the third time in a row, and five months later, with his third full-length album, it surpassed 700,000 pre-orders and broke the team's own record.

In January of this year, Circle Chart (former Gaon Chart) released the 10-year cumulative data, reaffirming their reputation by becoming the female artists with the most album sales. and showed off the potential of 'K-Pop Album Queen'. After debuting in October 2015, TWICE, which set a record of surpassing 10 million copies in total sales in Korea and Japan as of December 2020, is expected to be close to achieving the record of exceeding 10 million copies in Korean alone with the release of a new album.

The album name 'BETWEEN1&2' means 'talks between ONCE and TWICE', expressing a strong bond with each other, the most precious beings. Various teasing contents include official colors as well as symbolic props and numbers that only and Once can interpret, so you can feel the deep fan love of TWICE as well as fun to explain.

