WATCH: TWICE’s Nayeon introduces the colourful world of ‘POP!’ in energetic and sensational solo debut MV

On June 24, JYP Entertainment dropped the MV for Nayeon’s solo debut MV ‘POP’ and it sounds so good! The poppy, sweet and energetic beats bring a sweet feel! Nayeon’s intoxicating voice keeps the listener entertained till the end. The MV was bright and Nayeon’s visuals were out of this world. It was definitely an amazing solo debut!

Nayeon's first solo album 'IM NAYEON' exceeded 500,000 pre-orders on June 23 as announced by her agency JYP Entertainment on June 24. Starting with KBS2 'Music Bank', MBC 'Show!Music Core' and SBS 'Inkigayo' on June 26.In particular, on the morning of June 25, she will appear on the popular American music program 'MTV Fresh Out Live' and release her new song and its performance.

Nayeon is a South Korean singer. She became a member of the South Korean girl group TWICE, under JYP Entertainment, in 2015 as a winning contestant of the reality survival television show ‘Sixteen’. In Gallup Korea's annual music poll for 2017, she was voted the sixth most popular idol in South Korea. In the 2018 poll, she again ranked sixth, receiving 6.7% of the votes. In 2019, she placed fifth, receiving 8.2% of the votes and ranked as the eighth most popular female K-pop idol in a survey of soldiers completing mandatory military service in South Korea.

TWICE rose to domestic fame in 2016 with their single ‘Cheer Up’, which charted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, became the best-performing single of the year, and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards. Their next single, ‘TT’, from their third EP ‘Twicecoaster: Lane 1’, topped the Gaon charts for four consecutive weeks. The EP was the highest selling Korean girl group album of 2016. Within 19 months after debut, Twice had already sold over 1.2 million units of their four EPs and special albums. As of December 2020, the group has sold over 10 million albums cumulatively in South Korea and Japan, becoming the highest-selling K-Pop girl group of all time.

