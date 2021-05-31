WATCH: TWICE releases a breathtaking trailer and tracklist for their comeback album Taste of Love

Check out more information about their comeback here.

The world of K-Pop fans went into an uproar when reports announcing TWICE’s comeback were released. Their fandom, ONCEs, were waiting too long to have the girls make a comeback and it was finally granted a couple of months ago. The album is titled ‘Taste of Love’ and by the looks of the content released already, it looks quite refreshing.

On May 30, TWICE released a cool and detailed tracklist for ‘Taste of Love’, which is the group’s 10th mini album. According to the tracklist, the mini album will contain seven songs, including the English version of their hit song ‘Cry For Me’. While each song will be available for digital and physical albums, ‘Cry For Me’ English version will only be available in the physical album. Out of the seven songs, three songs are written by Dahyun, and one by Jihyo and Mina each.

Check out the tracklist below:

TWICE 10th Mini Album

<Taste of Love> Tracklist TITLE & M/V

06.09 6PM KST Full Album & Physical

06.11 1PM KST, 06.11 0AM EST <Taste of Love> Pre-ordershttps://t.co/8tejIho6b6#TWICE #트와이스 #Taste_of_Love pic.twitter.com/zUcf3RisB0 — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) May 30, 2021

TWICE also released a spectacular first-look, a trailer of their album. The video has a whole beach-time party vibe as we see members wear flowy dresses and either grooving to the music or making some kind of a drink. They play with flowers, fruits, mocktails, and raise their glasses while having a bash, as confetti flies around with members now wearing printed party clothes.

Watch the refreshing and beautiful ‘Taste of Love’ trailer below:

The full album is all set to release on June 11, 2021. Before which, the music video of the title track ‘Alcohol-free’ will be released on June 9, 2021. Their first performance of the title track will be on The Ellen Show!

How excited are you for TWICE’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Credits :JYP Entertainment

Share your comment ×