WATCH: TWICE’s Nayeon drops colourful ‘POP!’ MV teasers ahead of solo debut with ‘IM NAYEON’

Ahead of her solo debut on June 24, TWICE’s Nayeon has released exciting teasers for the music video of her upcoming lead single ‘POP!’. ‘POP!’ is set to be track one in Nayeon’s solo debut mini album, ‘IM NAYEON’.

The first music video teaser for ‘POP!’, released on June 21 at 8:30 pm IST, follows a bright yellow colour theme. A bare 12 seconds in length, the short clip is super catchy, and does a brilliant job of capturing Nayeon’s vivacious personality.

Check out the teaser, below:

Following this, the second teaser for the music video was released on June 22 at 8:30 pm IST, and shows more colourful outfits and sets from ‘POP!’. Excitingly, it appears as if the ‘point choreography’ for ‘POP!’ has also been revealed through the short, 11-seconds-long teaser.

Watch the second teaser for ‘POP!’, below:

Nayeon made her debut as a singer in October 2015, as part of TWICE. On May 18 at 8:30 pm IST, Nayeon’s solo debut was announced, making her TWICE’s first member to officially debut as a soloist. Her upcoming mini album, ‘IM NAYEON’, alludes to her full name, ‘Im Nayeon’, and also, ‘I’m Nayeon’.

Following the announcement about her upcoming debut, Nayeon dropped an exciting track list, revealing that ‘IM NAYEON’ will include a total of seven tracks. Along with the title track ‘POP!’, the release will comprise ‘NO PROBLEM’, which features Nayeon’s fellow JYP Entertainment labelmate, Stray Kids’ Felix, ‘LOVE COUNTDOWN’ (featuring rapper and singer Wonstein), ‘CANDYFLOSS’, ‘ALL OR NOTHING’, ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU’, and ‘Only the sunset is pretty’ (literal translation).

‘IM NAYEON’ drops on June 24 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

