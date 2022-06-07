WATCH: TWICE’s Nayeon drops opening trailer for solo debut with ‘IM NAYEON’; Releases timetable

After announcing her solo debut on May 19 at midnight KST (May 18 at 8:30 pm IST), TWICE’s Nayeon has given us more updates! Nayeon treated us with double updates on June 6 at 8:30 pm IST, by first dropping a stunning opening trailer, and following it up with a teaser timetable.

The opening trailer for ‘IM NAYEON’ takes on a funky, retro-esque vibe and features Nayeon in a variety of glamorous and sparkly outfits and sets. Watch Nayeon own the stage and look absolutely regal in the opening trailer, below:

Meanwhile, the teaser schedule reveals that we will be getting three concept photos, an album preview, three ‘IM SNIPPETS’, an album sneak peek, and two music video teasers, all before the release of ‘IM NAYEON’ and its music video on June 24. On the same day as her solo debut, TWICE’s Nayeon will also be appearing on MTV’s ‘Fresh Out Live’ as well.

According to the schedule, the teasers kick off tomorrow! Check out the full teaser schedule, below:

Nayeon’s highly anticipated solo debut mini album, ‘IM NAYEON’, is quite special. Not only is it her first release as a soloist, but the name of the mini album alludes to Nayeon’s full name ‘Im Nayeon’, and also, ‘I’m Nayeon’.

Previously, Nayeon had also dropped an exciting track list for the upcoming release, revealing that the mini album features fellow JYP Labelmate, Stray Kids’ Felix and South Korean rapper and singer Wonstein. Further, British girl group Little Mix’s member Jade Thirlwall and American singer Destiny Rogers are also credited as co-composers on different tracks in the mini album, and Nayeon herself has her name on the credits as a lyricist.

Stay tuned for more updates!

