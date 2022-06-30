WATCH: TWICE’s Nayeon opens up about preparing for her solo debut with ‘IM NAYEON’ in new video

On June 24, TWICE’s Nayeon became the first member of the JYP Entertainment girl group to debut as a soloist, with the release of her debut mini album ‘IM NAYEON’, along with a music video for its title track ‘POP!’. In a new video uploaded to TWICE’s YouTube channel, Nayeon discussed what went into the making of her solo debut mini album.

Nayeon talks about hearing that she will be making her solo debut, saying, “In the beginning of this year, it was just on the schedule [Nayeon’s solo debut]. It said that my solo album will be out in June.”

Nayeon went on to elaborate about feeling scared when the news first sunk in as this would be a first for her, to be preparing for an album alone, without her fellow TWICE members. Nayeon shared that this was to the point that she considered saying that she couldn’t do it. She said, “I didn’t think I could do it. I went, ‘Should I tell them I can’t do it?’ I suddenly got so scared.”

The TWICE member also talked about receiving the support of JYP Entertainment’s found J.Y. Park, saying, “PD-nim told me this, ‘Doing your best for your solo album is also good for TWICE, and that great energy can spread.’ What he told me really lifted me up.”

Once Nayeon gathered her confidence together, however, there was no looking back! Along with the support of fellow fellow TWICE members, Nayeon prepared wholeheartedly for her solo debut, and the result of her hard work is now out in the world for all of us to see!

