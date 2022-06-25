WATCH: TWICE’s Nayeon & Stray Kids’ Felix groove to their track ‘NO PROBLEM’ in adorable new video

TWICE’s Nayeon and Stray Kids’ Felix have dropped an adorable video of them grooving to their new collaborative track ‘NO PROBLEM’! On June 24, Nayeon released her immensely anticipated solo debut mini album ‘IM NAYEON’, along with a music video for its lead single, ‘POP!’. Among the super catchy songs in the mini album, fans were especially looking forward to a B-side track ‘NO PROBLEM’, ever since the track list revealed that the song featured Nayeon’s industry junior and fellow JYP Entertainment labelmate, Stray Kids’ Felix.

Although there hasn’t been an official video released for ‘NO PROBLEM’ yet, Nayeon and Felix teamed up for a sweet ‘duet version’ video for the track. The short clip was shared along with the song’s lyrics “No, nothing can stop us this time. No, there ain’t NO PROBLEM tonight.” Meanwhile, the video itself sees Nayeon and Felix singing along to their parts. Towards the end of the video, Felix takes out his phone (which has a simple heart drawn onto the cover) and waves it at the camera in a sweet gesture of support.

Watch the video, below:

In addition, Stray Kids also took to their Instagram account to cheer on their senior, with a heartwarming post on Instagram. The post includes a screenshot of Nayeon’s new title track ‘POP!’ and a video of Stray Kids’ members talking about the release and congratulating their senior, TWICE’s Nayeon, on her solo debut.

The caption uploaded alongside the post reads, “Nayeon sunbaenim [senior], sincere congratulations on your debut~! We’re having fun listening to ‘POP!’ and as always, Nayeon sunbaenim is incredibly cool. We’re diligently cheering you on from afar!”

Check out the Instagram post, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy Rain Day: Exploring the versatile singer, actor, and entertainer’s expansive career