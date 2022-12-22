WATCH: TWICE surprises fans with a new music video of Merry & Happy 2022 version
A 2022 music video for TWICE's song ‘Merry & Happy’ has been released. As the members celebrate holidays, they all look quite adorable.
On December 22, TWICE released the music video for the 2022 version of their song ‘Merry & Happy.’
TWICE- ‘Merry & Happy’
With this unexpected music video release, the girls surprised their fans. The song was a part of their first studio album ‘Twicetagram’ which was released five years ago. 'Merry & Happy' is a Christmas song that conveys the message of spending the winter holidays with someone you love dearly. You'll feel the holiday spirit immediately after listening to this sweet, romantic song. With their beautiful vocals, the girls sound just heavenly.
The TWICE members all look attractive and mature in the 2022 version of the music video. They are now beautiful women who have aged gracefully. The music video's simplicity helps it to remain more authentic and natural. The girls express themselves in a playful manner by using references from the song's previous music video. It's always a treat to watch the TWICE members as they all have excellent visuals.
Meanwhile, TWICE will be soon releasing a pre-release English single in January, followed by the release of their 12th mini-album in March.
About TWICE
TWICE is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. The group consists of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyong, and Tzuyu. The group was formed by a survival revision program Sixteen in the year 2015. TWICE made their debut on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) ‘The Story Begins.’ The group rose to fame through their 2016 single ‘Cheer Up.’ Their next single ‘TT’ was also a huge success and is still considered as one of their best releases. Within 19 months after debut, TWICE had already sold over 1.2 million units of their four EPs and special albums.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: LOONA’s 11 member comeback postponed indefinitely, BlockBerryCreative details conflict with Chuu
Currently pursuing Bachelors in Mass Media, Savani is a K-pop and K-drama enthusiast. Given an option she would love to ... Read more