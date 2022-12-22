WATCH: TWICE surprises fans with a new music video of Merry & Happy 2022 version

With this unexpected music video release, the girls surprised their fans. The song was a part of their first studio album ‘Twicetagram’ which was released five years ago. 'Merry & Happy' is a Christmas song that conveys the message of spending the winter holidays with someone you love dearly. You'll feel the holiday spirit immediately after listening to this sweet, romantic song. With their beautiful vocals, the girls sound just heavenly.

The TWICE members all look attractive and mature in the 2022 version of the music video. They are now beautiful women who have aged gracefully. The music video's simplicity helps it to remain more authentic and natural. The girls express themselves in a playful manner by using references from the song's previous music video. It's always a treat to watch the TWICE members as they all have excellent visuals.