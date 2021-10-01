Watch: TWICE surprises with full album and tour announcement at the end of cheerful ‘The Feels’ music video

TWICE came bearing gifts on October 1 as they released their first English single ‘The Feels’. What fans had not expected was the exciting announcement of the girl group’s third full studio album along with a new tour coming soon. Following the celebration of their sixth debut anniversary, the group will release an album in October.

‘The Feels’ is TWICE’s ticket to a prom night where the girls can dress up and go all out for a rendezvous along with someone they feel a “real connection” and “supernatural attraction” with. Dressed in chic outfits around a checkered theme, the girls raise their crown, quite literally, while giving an arresting performance of their first step into an English single.

Fireworks and sparkly dresses catch the eye of the audience and the girls reach happiness in a new form. They make a scrapbook filled with memories of their preparations leading up to an eventful day while also dancing their heart out. Once the lights turn off, TWICE takes formation, their silhouettes taking front stage, a poster is revealed.

The said poster has details of TWICE’s week-long commemoration of their sixth year since debuting, coming up on October 20. Further, their 3rd full album will be released in November followed by a fourth tour coming up, as per the announcement reading “More to come, Stay Tuned!”.

Meanwhile, check out ‘The Feels’ music video.

