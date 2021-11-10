WATCH: TWICE transform into beautiful ‘Scientists’ to find the ‘Formula of Love’ in the two new MV teasers

JYP Entertainment posted the MV teaser video for the title song 'SCIENTIST' of the 3rd regular album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' on the official SNS channel at 10:30am on November 9th. Previously, through the opening trailer, they transformed into 'love experts' of 'TWICE LOVE LAB' and showed off their intellectual atmosphere and dazzling visuals in this MV teaser, raising expectations for a comeback.

When the door of 'TWICE LOVE LAB' opened, the nine members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu each focused on their research and attracted attention. At the end of the video, the members held hands as if they had accomplished something and expressed their joy, raising curiosity about the complete music video. Here, Momo's dog 'Boo' made a surprise appearance as a scene stealer and made many fans smile.

The title song 'SCIENTIST' enhances the enjoyment of listening with plump lyrics and addictive melodies, such as "Why do you keep studying me, not Einstein, and why not sin and cos like that?" Shim Eun Ji, a K-pop hit song maker, wrote the lyrics, and producer Tommy Brown, who made hit songs for famous foreign artists such as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, and British singer-songwriter and pop star Anne Marie.

TWICE will release their third full-length album 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3' simultaneously around the world and make a comeback on November 12th at 10:30 am around the world. At noon on the 12th, they will hold a comeback live and meet with ONCE in Korea and abroad, and on November 13th they will appear on the famous American music program 'MTV Fresh Out Live' and perform the new song 'SCIENTIST'.

