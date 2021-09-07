Watch: TWICE transforms into retro queens in the new teaser video for their first English single 'The Feels'

TWICE is giving us all the feels with their new teaser video for their first English single 'The Feels'. In their latest TikTok video, TWICE members transform into retro queens as they ask "Which Outfit is the most fire?" along with a preview of the members' looks in their upcoming music video for 'The Feels'.

You can check out the video below:

TWICE's 1ST Full English Single

"The Feels" Pre-Release Short Clip: Fashion Change Short Ver. only on TikTok: https://t.co/BaDyqwajiR pic.twitter.com/L3R0fFWYCh — twice_trans (@twice_trans) September 7, 2021

Previously, TWICE members dropped mysterious images of an envelope with the captions, “Oh! You got my attention,” and “Uh, I’m so curious.” This piqued fans' curiosity. Then the members also dropped the first video teaser for their 1st English single 'The Feels' exuding adorable girl-crush vibes! Not just that, they released gorgeous group concept photos showcasing "princess-like vibes" with members dressed in retro-themed outfits in a candy-crush pink setting. 'The Feels' is now available for pre-order and save. 'The Feels' will also have two remixes, The Stereotypes Remix and YVES V Remix, and its instrumentals.

Through the TikTok pre-release video and the spoiler contents released last month, it looks like the new song is a fast-tempo disco-pop genre with an addictive sound that catches everyone’s attention and knowing TWICE, they will certainly nail it. TWICE’s first English digital single, 'The Feels', will release on October 1 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

