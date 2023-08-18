WATCH: TWICE's Jihyo drops solo debut single Killin' Me Good from first mini-album ZONE

On August 18, JYP Entertainment unveiled MV for TWICE's Jihyo's solo debut! The song Killin’ Me Good has a rhythmic and groovy sound with beautiful lyrics. Jihyo’s deep voice and beautiful lyrics created a great track. J.Y. Park wrote the lyrics while Melanie Fontana, Lindgren and Marcus Lomax participated in composing the track. The MV shows Jihyo going through many emotions as she navigates her breakup in various ways. She remembers him and the many moments they spent together and feels like it is 'killing her' to be away for him.

TWICE’s Jihyo’s solo debut album ZONE:

Her album consists of many songs like Talkin’ About It (feat. 24KGoldn), Wishing On You, Closer, Don’t Wanna Go Back (feat. Heize), Room and Nightmare. She participated in writing and composing all the b-sides of the album and fans are excited to hear the entire album now! In the earlier released highlight trailer, she gave a sneak peek into all the songs on the album. Jihyo's Talkin' About It highlighted by American rapper 24kGoldn, Don't Wanna Go Back (Duet with Heize) and different songs created with incredibly famous artists which will create. Additionally, in Closer and Room, which she composed the verses for herself, she communicated her feelings genuinely and undoubtedly, displaying her character and feelings. Wishing On You is a track described by marvelous melody of the R&B genre, and communicates the excitement of thinking of somebody the entire night with charming vocals. The last track Nightmare was pre-released on the stage of TWICE's fifth world tour READY TO BE and accumulated energetic cheers.

TWICE’s activities:

This is Jihyo’s solo debut and fans are glad to see how she incorporated her sound into the mini album. Previously, MISAMO, consisting of Mina, Sana and Momo, made their unit debut in Japan! Before the release of the mini album vol.1 'MASTERPIECE', the song and music video of the title song 'Do Not Touch' was unveiled on July fourteenth. In the music video, the stunning visuals of Mina, Sana, and Momo radiating a rich aura, beautiful background and ensembles guide viewers to a universe of MISAMO. MISAMO's Japanese debut album title song 'Do Not Touch' is a R&B genre of melody that features the three individuals' unique charms, tones, and feelings.

