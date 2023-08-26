WATCH: TWICE’s Jihyo unveils sultry lyric video for groovy b-side track Talkin’ About It (feat. 24kGoldn)

On August 26, JYP Entertainment released the lyric video for Talkin’ About It (feat 24kGoldn) by TWICE’s Jihyo, a b-side from her 1st mini album ZONE. The video showed Jihyo singing the song with lyrics showing up on the screen. The song itself talks about being the center of envy because they look so good together. The song had a similar tempo as a Latin pop song with the amazing rap of 24kGolden.

TWICE’s Jihyo’s latest solo release

There are 7 songs in her album: Killin' Me Good, Talkin' About It (Feat. 24kGoldn), Closer, Wishing On You, Don't Wanna Go Back (Duet With Heize), Room and Nightmare. The title track Killin' Me Good is a song that sounds great with Jihyo's tone on musical and cool tone. JYP Entertainment's producer J.Y. Park composed the lyrics alongside leading lyricists like Melanie Fontana, Lindgren, and Monsters and Strangers writer Marcus Lomax. Closer and Room, for which she composed the verses for herself, she displayed her true feelings sincerely and in a great manner, divulging her past, present, and future. Wishing On You is a song portrayed by a groovy melody in the R&B genre, communicating the energy and fervor of thinking about somebody the entire night with enthralling vocals.

TWICE’s Jihyo’s activities

Killin’ Me Good from Jihyo’s ZONE has kept the fans interested from the teasers to its release. The music video radiates a one-of-a-kind creation with beautiful designs in which the photographs unfurl one by one. The recordings with different textures or feels are progressively shown throughout the story. This music video, which shows Jihyo sharing her feelings and giving a strong performance, topped the YouTube Music Video Trending Worldwide for five consecutive days from August 18th to 22nd. Recently, JYP Entertainment released the behind-the-scenes pictures from the MV shooting of Killin’ Me Good and Jihyo looks gorgeous and cool as usual! She flaunts her magnificence by conveying a charming grin against the background of the ocean side with a shimmery look and fireworks. Furthermore, Jihyo's confident expressions with her eyes and hip-styled outfits were loaded with 'hot girl energy.

