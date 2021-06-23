WATCH: TWICE's Tzuyu to cover THIS Taylor Swift track for the upcoming Melody Project

TWICE member Tzuyu has dropped a teaser for her upcoming cover of a popular Taylor Swift song! Read on to find out.

'Nation's girl group' and 'Billboard queens', TWICE may be winning audiences hearts worldwide with the release of their 10th mini-album, Taste Of Love, accompanied by the summery bossa nova title track, Alcohol Free, but the girls are hardly resting on their laurels and instead they are already working on newer ventures, which includes their forthcoming Japanese album Perfect World, and Melody Project.

For the unversed, the Melody Project is a side-project by TWICE members to showcase their solo abilities. The project was released in late 2016, with three videos by Mina, Sana, and Chaeyoung. Unfortunately due to their busy schedules, they are unable to make enough time for this. However, TWICE members do take out time to charm ONCEs with their amazing talent. The latest to join the Melody Project is Tzuyu who is all set to charm fans with her unique rendition of Taylor Swift's ME in collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.

In the brief teaser video, we see Tzuyu looking lovely in a shimmery dress and round glasses. Tzuyu'c magical voice fills the room as she sings, "And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e". The teaser video is sitting at a whopping 1.5 million views on YouTube already and is all set to release on June 28 at 12 am KST. Well, we cannot wait for Tzuyu's rendition of Taylor Swift's ME!

You can check out the teaser below:

