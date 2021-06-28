WATCH: TWICE's Tzuyu & Stray Kids' Bang Chan dazzle in the magical iteration of Taylor Swift's ME

TWICE’s Tzuyu joined forces with Stray Kids’ Bang Chan for an exciting cover of Taylor Swift! Watch the video below.

It's finally here! Tzuyu's special cover for TWICE's Melody Project is finally here. For the unversed, the Melody Project is a side-project by TWICE members to showcase their solo abilities. The latest to join the Melody Project is Tzuyu who is all set to charm fans with her unique rendition of Taylor Swift's ME, which she sang in collaboration with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. While Taylor Swift had in Brendon Urie for company, Tzuyu has her labelmate, the talented front-man of Stray Kids' Bang Chan!

In the video, Tzuyu unleashes her inner pop star as she croons the beautiful track in her melodious voice, elevating it even further. She looks stunning in flowing gowns and glittering dresses playing the part to perfection! Bang Chan sings his verses with style and panache as they duet their hearts out and create a beautiful and magical rendition of ME! This collaboration will be remembered by fans as one of the most iconic collaborations between Stray Kids and TWICE!

You can check out the video below:

Meanwhile, TWICE is all set to release their Japanese album, Perfect World which features a new title track with the same name along with previous singles ‘Fanfare’, ‘Better’, and ‘Kura Kura’. The new Japanese album drops on July 28 KST. Also, TWICE recently announced that they will be releasing their first English digital single on a Friday in September.

