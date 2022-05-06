WATCH: TXT drops Soobin and Yeonjun’s title track teasers for ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’

Leading up to the release of their mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ on May 9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has dropped intriguing teasers for the title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, starring members Soobin and Yeonjun. Released on May 5 at 8:30 pm IST, the two teasers appear to be clips from the official music video, and also feature audio from the title track. The released teasers have also increased anticipation for individual teasers for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s leader Soobin’s teaser features his mesmerising vocals, as he softly sings, “this feeling of breaking down, somehow is not bad”.

Meanwhile, eldest member Yeonjun’s teaser gives us a slight peek into the instrumentals of the track, as he shows off his undeniable charisma.

The title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ will share the story of a boy who experiences pain and heartbreak after the end of his first relationship. The song will reportedly be of a hip-hop genre with a rock-based sound, as it depicts an innocent boy’s engulfing feelings of loss and anger after experiencing his first breakup.

After announcing the comeback via a logo teaser signalling a new era for the group on April 13 at 8:30 pm IST, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has dropped multiple teasers, including three sets of concept photos, titled ‘MESS’, ‘END’, and ‘HATE’, along with releasing a tracklist and an album preview video.

Further, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ will include a total of five tracks: ‘Opening Sequence’, ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ (title track), ‘Trust Fund Baby’, ‘Lonely Boy’, and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ will drop on May 9, at 2:30 pm IST.

