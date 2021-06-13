WATCH: TXT heat up GMA with their powerful performance of title track 0X1LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) X Seori

Check out their performance below!

For the second time this week, K-pop group TXT made an appearance on the popular US talk show ‘Good Morning America’ (GMA). This time, they performed 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat Seori, the title track of their latest album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’. The five-member group has their fandom MOA backing them up and supporting them in all their steps, as the group made a powerful comeback in June this year.

The performance on GMA took things up a notch as the members sported a similar teenage-emo-boys outfit performing on a dark rooftop. The video heats up when the chorus starts and the set behind the boys light up with fire. Packed with emotional vocals and incredible dance moves, the group shows a mighty performance that fits the bill of being the title song of their record-breaking comeback!

Watch TXT perform 0X1LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori below:

TXT first performed their all-English track Magic on the GMA show a few days ago and received great attention. The group also made history by topping the Japanese Line Music Daily chart for five consecutive days since the album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ was released on May 31, 2021. The album is a continuation of their previous storyline, the Dream Series, where the boys now find themselves frozen in a chaotic world. Rolling Stone India also chose the five-member group to be the face of their June 2021 cover issue!

Credits :BigHit Music

