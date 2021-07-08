WATCH: TXT member Taehyun's soulful cover of Zayn Malik's 'Let Me' is bound to give you goosebumps

Taehyun puts his excellent vocals on display in this beautiful rendition of Zayn Malik's Let Me! Watch the cover below.

It takes a very secure and confident artist to appreciate a fellow talented artist and Tomorrow x Together's talented vocalist Taehyun is exactly that! One of the best vocalists in the business, Taehyun can hit high notes like a piece of cake! Taehyun has always enthralled fans with amazing song covers in the past be it Over and Over Again by Nathan Sykes, Sorry by Justin Bieber or Get You by Daniel Caesar ft. Kali Uchis, his magical voice has always captivated fans!

Taehyun took the mic once again as he delivered a stunning rendition of Zayn Malik's 2018 R&B and pop track, Let Me! Sitting in his studio, Taehyun looked handsome in a crisp white shirt and a gold chain. He began by greeting fans and explaining why he chose to cover this song. His soulful voice filled the studio room and across the screen as he sang a beautiful cover of the song. MOAs loved Taehyun's vocals and admitted that the cover gave them 'goosebumps'! Well, we hope that it reaches Zayn Malik soon and who knows we might get a Tomorrow x Together and Zayn Malik collab!

You can watch the cover below:

Meanwhile, the talented Gen 4 stars released a fully animated version of '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)' lyrics video featuring Seori, Woodie Gochild and pH-1. '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)', is a trendy hybrid pop-rock song that expresses a teenage boy’s certainty when it comes to ‘you’, who is the only one who can calm his chaotic world. The group has been winning accolades for their amazing and successful comeback and we cannot wait to hear more from Tomorrow x Together!

