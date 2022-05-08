WATCH: TXT members unleash their wild side in MV teaser for ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released the last music video teaser for the title song 'Good Boy Gone Bad' of the 4th mini album 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' on May 8th. Following the individual teaser for the music video for 'Good Boy Gone Bad' released on the 6th and 7th, the final teaser became even more intense.

The final teaser opens with a picture of the members on fire, with his arms draped in blood-stained bandages draped across the bathtub. Then, the narration of 'Good Boy Gone Bad' is played, and the five members throw flowers at the innocent selves of the past and say goodbye.

The video that follows shows the boys who have been hurt and blackened after their first breakup, such as racing down the street on a motorcycle or throwing a teddy bear with memories of their loved ones in a trash can. In addition, some of the impressive performances with intense facial expressions and sword choreography are released, attracting attention. The close-up scene of Beomgyu's face whispering the lyrics "Kill me" raised the anticipation for the new song to the highest level.

The title song 'Good Boy Gone Bad' is a hardcore hip-hop genre song with a rock sound that depicts an innocent boy engulfed in feelings of anger and loss after his first love, which seemed to last forever, is broken. TOMORROW X TOGETHER will make a comeback with their 4th mini album 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' on May 9th.

