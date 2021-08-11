WATCH: TXT releases album preview for ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE’

MOAs stay alert! Because TXT is going to take your breath away with their highly anticipated repackaged album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE’. Ahead of its release, the boys revealed an interesting album preview, focusing on three Exchange Diary (Literal Translation), 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori and LO$ER=LOVER. Shared on August 11 at midnight KST, its hints to fans about the top-notch new songs coming their way. The album consists of a total of 11 songs and will be released on August 17.

Here’s the preview for the album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT or ESCAPE’.

Exchange Diary (Literal Translation), the first song in the preview gives off a summery vibe and is set to blow a cool breeze in the hot summer with the amazing combination of vocals and upbeat instrumental music.

Dressed in light coloured clothes, the members can be seen sporting a skateboard making every fan's heart flutter.

0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori (Emocore Mix) amazed everyone with the high notes along with the catchy beats. The remix has a comparatively deeper and darker concept.

LO$ER=LOVER is an upbeat song with artistic music and beautiful vocals. The lyrics of the song talk about a loser being a lover and a lover being a loser. It is a high-end melancholic song backed by instrumental music and heavy beats.

The five-member boy group under Big Hit Music has kept fans updated about the comeback by constantly uploading album covers, the tracklist, concept clips and individual as well as group teaser images on their official Twitter account.

TXT has gained a lot of popularity in South Korea and overseas by constantly making record-breaking music. The group recently became the third K-Pop boy group to stay on Billboard 200 Chart for 9 consecutive weeks with their album ‘THE CHAOS CHAPTER: FREEZE’.

Which song are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.