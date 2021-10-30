Watch: TXT remodeled as ghost hunters for new Halloween Dance Performance video

Halloween is almost here and TOMORROW X TOGETHER is ready to bring some spooky magic to us. K-pop 'It' boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER have transformed into ghost hunters for a new Halloween performance video unveiled on October 30. TOMORROW X TOGETHER released various Halloween concept motion teasers and a new dance performance video for the title song, '0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori' from their Billboard 200 hit, 'The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE'.

The performance video features an energetic and robust one-take performance featuring handheld mics. Throughout the video, the members passionately declare their unequivocal love for their music and MOAs, through their choreography and facial expressions. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has recently been nominated for a People’s Choice Award as the only K-pop act in 'The New Artist of 2021' category. K-pop’s ‘It’ band will release their 1st Japanese EP, Chaotic Wonderland on November 10 as well.

You can check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the group has dropped the music video for ‘Frost’ which is a song from the quintet's latest series ‘The Chaos Chapter’. Revealed first through TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s studio album ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’, their raw vocals greet the fans in perfect harmony with a rising tempo and an amazing dance choreography. Congratulations to TXT.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TXT’s ‘Frost’ music video: A cinematic masterpiece gambling through magical mysteries

Are you excited? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.