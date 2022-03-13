WATCH: TXT’s Beomgyu gifts his fans a beautiful cover of ADOY’s ‘Wonder’ on his birthday

Beomgyu, a member of the group Tomorrow x Together, uploaded the song 'Wonder' sung by Beomgyu on the official social media handles at 12:30 am (KST) on March 13th. This song is the title track of the band ADOY's second EP released in June 2018.

In the released video, Beomgyu released the cover song of 'Wonder', which was reinterpreted in an emotional style against the backdrop of the night view of Seoul, such as the Hangang Park and the bridge across the Han River. Beomgyu's sweet tone harmonizes with the band's sound, creating a dreamy and mysterious atmosphere.

Beomgyu said through his agency Big Hit Music, "'Wonder' is a song by an artist I like very much, and it's a song I usually listen to. When I listen to this song, I feel comforted and the lyrics are good, so I really wanted to show this song to MOA with my own voice.” Tomorrow x Together has covered various songs in the meantime. Starting with 'In My Blood', which was released on the first anniversary of their debut, they started with group cover songs such as 'thank u, next' and 'F2020', as well as Taehyun's 'Over and Over Again'', Yeonjun's 'Song Cry', and Hueningkai's 'Youngblood' etc.

Tomorrow x Together will hold a fan event 'PLAY X TOGETHER' with the concept of a 'mini sports day' to be held on the metaverse platform ZEP on March 26th.

