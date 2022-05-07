WATCH: TXT’s Beomgyu, Taehyun & HueningKai bring the drama in title track teasers for ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’

After dropping intriguing teasers for their upcoming title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ featuring members Soobin and Yeonjun, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has released the teasers for the remaining members of the group, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. Released on May 6 at 8:30 pm IST, the three teasers take on a dramatic turn, showcasing the members in different settings.

While Beomgyu’s teaser shows him in a back alley lined with trash cans, Taehyun’s setting is lit up by a flashing neon sign. Meanwhile, HueningKai’s setting features a solitary public phone booth. The strong and addictive melody from the previous day's teasers for Soobin and Yeonjun also makes a return. Check out the three individual teasers for ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, below:

The title track is all set to share the story of a boy who experiences pain and heartbreak after the end of his first relationship. The song will reportedly be of a hip-hop genre with a rock-based sound and will depict an innocent boy’s feelings of loss and anger that engulf him after he experiences his first breakup.

In the process of gearing up for the release of their ‘Generation Z Breakup Song’, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has treated us to multiple teasers, including three sets of concept photos, titled ‘MESS’, ‘END’, and ‘HATE’, along with a tracklist and an album preview video.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s upcoming mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ will contain four other tracks along with the title song: ‘Opening Sequence’, ‘Trust Fund Baby’, ‘Lonely Boy’, and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.

The upcoming release drops on May 9 at 2:30 pm IST.

