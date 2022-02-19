WATCH: TXT’s HueningKai lives every 90s kids’ dream with a fantastic cover of Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8er Boi’

It’s the most exciting thing to happen today, not only for the artists involved but for the fans who have been demanding this super amazing and never-before crossover of their two worlds. On February 19, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s youngest member HueningKai released a cover of Avril Lavigne’s ‘Sk8ter Boi’. With an animated imagery used in the video, a person’s feet riding a skateboard can be seen in the video.

With the crack of a drum, one can listen to the extremely famed and loved starting beats of ‘Sk8er Boi’ and soon the voice of HueningKai infiltrates the familiar sound. His raspy tone belting out the popular lyrics of the track, the world is brought back to when the song was first released and everyone jammed to the catchy tunes.

Doing a spectacular job at covering this track, the TOMORROW X TOGETHER hopes the original artist herself likes it as he wished for in a tweet, calling her an icon.

Just a day before the cover dropped, HueningKai shared a selfie with his fans, captioning it with the signature lyrics of the song, ‘He was a skater boy’. Soon, the Canadian singer-songwriter noticed the call from his fans and replied to the tweet with three ‘rock on’ emojis. Check out the sweet interaction below.

Ironically, the pop-punk song was released in 2002 which also happens to be the year HueningKai was born. He has previously covered the group 5SOS’ ‘Youngblood’ and has received praise for the same. Check out the cover that once again shows his inclination towards an expanding interest and skill set across various genres.

