WATCH: TXT share an exciting sneak peek into the collaborative track ‘Valley of Lies’ with iann dior

On July 18, Tomorrow x Together took to Instagram as they shared a snippet of ‘Valley of Lies’ featuring the American artist iann dior and we are already grooving to the song! The members danced along to the upbeat tune and we cannot wait to hear the full song! It will be out on July 22 at 12 AM KST (8:30 PM IST).

According to the latest chart (as of July 16) released by Billboard, Tomorrow x Together's 4th mini album 'Minisode 2: Thursday's Child' was ranked 136th on the main album chart 'Billboard 200', up 13 places from the previous week. 'Minisode 2: Thursdays Child', released in May, has been on the 'Billboard 200' for eight weeks in a row since entering #4 on the 'Billboard 200' chart on May 28, its highest ranking. As a result, this album became the longest-running album by a K-pop group released this year on the Billboard 200.

In addition, this album was also ranked on several charts, such as 3rd place on the 'World Album' chart, and 7th on the 'Top Current Album Sales' and 'Top Album Sales' charts, respectively. Tomorrow x Together held their first world tour 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER World Tour 'Act: Love Expression' in US' after their debut in 7 cities in the United States, and at the same time appeared on famous American TV shows one after another, proving their elevated status in the North American market.

Tomorrow x Together appeared on ABC's 'Good Morning America (GMA)' on July 11th and had a live interview as well as performed the title song 'Good Boy Gone Bad'.

