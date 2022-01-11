WATCH: TXT's Huening Kai takes the viral 'WA DA DA' challenge to show support to his sister Huening Bahiyyih

No better love than the love shared between siblings, right? TXT’s Huening Kai and Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih showed off their sibling chemistry! On January 11, Kep1er posted a video of the two idols showcasing their dancing skills by participating in the dance challenge for Kep1er’s debut song 'WA DA DA.'

Huening siblings Kai and Bahiyyih did the challenge outdoors, and they’re completely synchronized as they have fun performing the choreography together. Colour coordinated in a similar shade of outfits, the siblings showed off their amazing dance skills in the new challenge. Previously, Huening Kai took to Naver VLive to spend some time with his fans. When asked if he had listened to Kep1er's debut song 'WA DA DA' he confirmed in the affirmative stating that he contacted her that day to congratulate her for her hard work and dedication.

You can check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Kep1er’s debut album is flying off the charts! According to Hanteo Chart, after setting a new record for the highest first-day sales of any K-pop debut girl group album in Hanteo history, 'FIRST IMPACT' went on to sell an impressive total of 206,569 copies in the first week of its release that is January 3 to 9.

Join ‘The celebration of K-world’ with ‘The HallyuTalk Awards’ here.

ALSO READ: Here’s how TXT’s Huening Kai reacted to sister Huening Bahiyyih’s debut with Kep1er’s WA DA DA

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.