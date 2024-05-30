WATCH: TXT's Yeonjun participates in memorable marriage proposal between fans; Taehyun cites similarities with Taylor Swift concerts

TOMORROW X TOGETHER who are currently on their WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE had a surprising moment at the send-off of one of their concert in the America leg of the tour.

As it happens, Yeonjun during the sendoff was asked by a fan to assist him in proposing to his girlfriend (both were TXT fans). So, Yeonjun played the role of a cameraman and helped him propose. He later shared it was memorable for him.

Yeonjun of TXT becomes a cameraman for a fan’s proposal after Atlanta concert

Yeonjun of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, at the WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE stage in Atlanta on May 29, 2024, during the send-off helped a MOA (TXT’s official fandom) couple in their proposal.

Yeonjun came on Weverse and replied to a fan’s comment while he was leaving for a hotel with TXT members and told the whole story of a surprise marriage proposal at the send-off.

He began by saying that a male MOA came to him and gave him a chit with a message that asked for his help to propose to his girlfriend. The chit left Yeonjun confused and he mentioned that the fans asked him to be the cameraman and film the proposal. Yeonjun accepted and he was pleasantly surprised when the guy MOA really proposed to his girlfriend.

Yeonjun added that he felt like it was all so crazy and insane. He went on to say all the MOAs around them cheered and congratulated the couple while noting that the guy cried and the girl was really happy.

See the heartwarming proposal here:

Yeonjun at the end noted he felt proud after being part of such a big moment and ended it with a sweet message for the engaged couple asking them to meet him again as it became an unforgettable memory for him.

Beomgyu of TXT meanwhile, noted that Yeonjun was typing all this while walking around and even posted a photo of him as proof. See here:

Taehyun mentions that the surprise proposal was similar to Taylor Swift's concerts

Later, Taehyun went live and shared that when the MOA had a surprise proposal and Yeonjun played cameraman after their Atlanta concert it reminded him of proposals that usually take place at Taylor Swift concerts.

He noted it happened fast and was romantic. He cited he didn’t remember the song (Love Story by Taylor Swift) but he knows that fans propose to each other on that song during her concerts.

